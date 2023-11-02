|
02.11.2023 15:00:00
Down 75% From Its High, Has Novavax Stock Become Too Cheap to Pass Up?
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is facing some significant headwinds. Its financials aren't in great shape, and its future remains questionable. Investors have been dumping the stock in droves, and it is no longer near the highs it reached toward the start of the year. But with the stock trading at a deep discount to its rivals, has it become so cheap that it's worth taking a chance on Novavax?Novavax trades at a price-to-sales multiple of well below 1. It's remarkably cheap when compared to fellow COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
