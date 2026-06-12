Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
12.06.2026 12:50:00
Down 77%, Is It Time to Give Up On This Once-Popular Cryptocurrency?
To say that Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is in free fall would be an understatement. As soon as it hit an all-time high of $294 in January 2025, Solana began to decline in price. It's now down a head-spinning 77%, and investor sentiment on Solana is decidedly bearish.But I'm not giving up on Solana. Here's a closer look at why the world's seventh-largest cryptocurrency might be able to regain its former momentum sooner than anyone expects.First and most importantly, Solana remains the top challenger to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). All the other top Layer 1 blockchain competitors have fallen by the wayside. The latest challenger to bow out is Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), which has all but declared that its blockchain ecosystem is on the verge of collapse.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!