|
23.02.2023 16:07:00
Down 78% in 1 Year, Is There Any Hope Left for Invitae?
With shares down by 91% in the last three years, and 78% in the last 12 months alone, Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) and its investors are bound to be feeling the burn. The genetic testing company's downward spiral led Wall Street analysts to downgrade the stock, and many are suggesting that shareholders quit their positions. But where there's pessimism about a stock's future, there's sometimes an opportunity for a turnaround -- and investors who go against the grain may have the potential to capture outsized rewards. Let's explore how realistic it is for Invitae to make a comeback so that you'll know whether the odds are in your favor.Invitae's business model is to sell genetic tests by mail to consumers, healthcare providers, and genetic counselors. The idea is that people are willing to pay to learn more about their vulnerabilities to certain medical conditions like cancers, not to mention information about how their bodies might metabolize various medicines. And given its preliminary reported figures for 2022 ($516 million in revenue, 12% higher than a year prior), it's clear that Invitae's proposition to customers has some traction.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HOPE INC.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu HOPE INC.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HOPE INC.
|309,00
|-4,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street fällt -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.