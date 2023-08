Down 79%, Is Now the Right Time to Buy UiPath Stock?

Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) hit their all-time high just weeks after the stock made its market debut in 2021. Since then, it has fallen around 79%, leading opportunistic investors to wonder if it's an overlooked bargain.UiPath is a leader in the rapidly growing market for robotic process automation. In a nutshell, its software allows businesses to identify and automate repetitive tasks so office workers can spend more time adding value to their organizations.Is UiPath a good stock to buy at its beaten-down price? Let's look at what bullish investors have to say before considering the bearish arguments.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel