Down 79%, Shopify Stock Is a Rare Buying Opportunity in a Bear Market

Recession fears have sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year, and both indexes have now posted three consecutive quarterly losses for the first time since 2009. During this current upheaval, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) saw its share price drop roughly 79%, marking the greatest stock price decline the Canadian e-commerce company has suffered since going public in 2015.This creates a very rare opportunity for investors. Here's why this growth stock is a smart buy right now.The bear case for Shopify centers on three points of potential weakness. First, Shopify faces competition from larger retailers like Amazon and Walmart. Second, it currently derives a significant portion of revenue from small and medium-sized businesses, which may be more susceptible to economic downturns. And third, its decision to build the Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) will require a considerable amount of money -- management says capital expenditures related to the project will total $1 billion in the next two years -- and that will put pressure on profitability.