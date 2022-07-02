|
02.07.2022 14:20:00
Down 80%, Should Contrarian Investors Buy Teladoc Stock?
The stock market has punished growth investors in recent times. High inflation, rising interest rates, and the war in Ukraine have rattled financial markets around the world, causing investors to exit positions in high-growth companies and flock to value-oriented stocks and bonds. One stock that has been particularly squashed is Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC).The virtual healthcare provider, which experienced a soar in demand during the heat of the pandemic, has nosedived 80% in the past year. Between unfriendly macro conditions, a couple of weak earnings reports, and uncertainty around the company's future in a post-pandemic world, Teladoc continues to face a wide range of challenges. But with most investors falling out of love with the stock, I think it's time to give the telehealth company a good look.On that note, should investors buckle up and buy shares of Teladoc today? Let's dive in to see why or why not.Continue reading
