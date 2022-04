Down 80% From Its High, Is Novavax Stock a Smart Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

From high-flyer to deep-diver. That's the story for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) over the past two-and-a-half years.In 2020, the stock skyrocketed 2,700% thanks to investors' excitement over the company's COVID-19 vaccine program. But most of that sizzling gain has now evaporated. Down a little over 80% from its high, is Novavax stock a smart buy now?It's important for investors considering Novavax to understand the factors behind the stock's meltdown. I think those factors primarily fall into two categories.Continue reading