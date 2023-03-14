|
14.03.2023 14:00:00
Down 80% From Its High, Is SNDL a Buy?
SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) is a cannabis company that has been aggressively expanding in the past few years. It acquired liquor company Alcanna in 2022, and it has made acquisitions to expand its marijuana operations, including the purchase of Spiritleaf nearly two years ago. Most recently, in January, it also closed on cannabis extraction company Valens.But while SNDL has gotten bigger and its operations more diverse, that has failed to sway investors. In the past year, shares have fallen more than 66%, and the pot stock is down 80% from its 52-week high of $8.91. Are investors overlooking what could be an underrated growth stock, or is SNDL likely to head even lower in value?Thanks to the company's acquisitions, SNDL's revenue has been skyrocketing. In its most recent earnings report, released in November 2022, the cannabis company reported revenue totaling 230.5 million Canadian dollars, for a year-over-year increase of 1,501%. That was for the period ending Sept. 30, 2022, and the numbers look incredible because a year earlier, SNDL's results didn't involve liquor retail, which today makes up the bulk of its revenue -- due to the Alcanna acquisition.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SNDL Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SNDL Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SNDL Inc Registered Shs
|1,41
|-2,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Daten zur US-Inflation: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen knicken letztlich ein
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Dienstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. Auch an der Wall Street ging es nach oben. An den wichtigsten Handelsplätzen in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.