Down 80% in 1 Year, Is It Time to Buy Shares of UiPath?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been trampled on recently, and you don't have to look far to see why. Inflation has rocketed to 40-year highs, the Fed has begun its string of interest rate hikes in response, and a host of macroeconomic concerns have been intensified by the war between Russia and Ukraine.Fast-growing technology stocks, particularly those that are unprofitable and not yet cash flow positive, have taken the biggest blow. Investors continue to seek refuge in value stocks and safer assets to protect them from the high degree of uncertainty that is spooking the market today.The ongoing correction has created some promising opportunities to acquire shares of several companies at modest valuations. One of those companies, UiPath (NYSE: PATH), has watched its share price nosedive 80% over a one-year span, a dramatic collapse compared to the S&P 500's negative 3% return in the same timeframe.Continue reading