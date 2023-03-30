|
30.03.2023 12:15:00
Down 80% in 1 Year, Is SNDL Stock Ready for a Bull Run?
SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) shareholders have had a rough go of it, with the stock of the Canadian cannabis cultivator and banking company plummeting by 80% over the last 12 months. It has badly lagged behind the wider market, though it just barely ubnderperformed the wider cannabis industry as measured by the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF.Now, with its revenue from sales of cannabis surging thanks to a couple of timely acquisitions over the last year, and with its quarterly gross margin widening steadily since March 2020, there's perhaps some reason to hope for a brighter future. In time, SNDL's stock might even go on a bull run, though it's not prudent to buy its shares in hopes of one happening tomorrow. Here's why. When stocks go on a bull run, there are typically several favorable factors at play, and SNDL just might fit the bill one day. Three factors in particular are relevant to SNDL's chances. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
