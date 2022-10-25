|
Down 84%, Is Roku a Buy?
The past two years have been a huge headache for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shareholders. The once-hot stock faltered as a result of several factors, including the lifting of Covid-related lockdowns, global economic pressures, and increased competition from other streaming companies.Roku stock is now down more than 84% over the past year. Is it finally time to buy?Roku demonstrated enormous growth at the beginning of the pandemic. It has two operating segments: player revenue, which encompasses its hardware or streaming devices, and platform revenue, which comes mostly from advertising. Both of those segments exploded as viewers and advertisers invested in streaming during COVID-19 lockdowns. Roku stock gained a stunning 330% from its boom in 2020.Continue reading
