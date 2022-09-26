|
26.09.2022 12:00:00
Down 85%, Is There Any Hope for This Struggling Vaccine Stock?
In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. That beat the early performance of today's vaccine leaders, Pfizer and Moderna. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged. And Moderna climbed around 400%.But Novavax's story has dramatically changed. The company's vaccine arrived on the market later than expected -- and now, demand for it isn't as great as Novavax had hoped. Investors have sanctioned the stock. It's lost a whopping 85% so far this year. Today, the big question is: Is there any hope for Novavax?First, let's take a look at where Novavax stands with its vaccine. About 40 countries -- including the U.S. -- have granted the product emergency use authorization. Novavax also is progressively winning authorizations for use in teens and for use as a booster. For example, it recently won the nod for teens in the United States. And the European Union authorized it for use as a booster in the adult population.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HOPE INC.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu HOPE INC.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HOPE INC.
|239,00
|-0,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVersuch einer Bodenbildung: ATX tiefer -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handelstag niedriger
Der heimische Aktienmarkt muss am Montag erneut Verluste verkraften. Auch der DAX rutscht nach einem kurzen Ausflug in die Gewinnzone wieder ab. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag in schwacher Verfassung.