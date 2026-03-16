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PayPal Aktie

PayPal für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038

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16.03.2026 12:00:00

Down 85%, Should You Buy the Dip on PayPal Stock in March?

There are many companies that operate in the digital payments industry. Founded in 1998, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is one of the pioneers in the sector, with a huge platform and well-known brand name. However, that positioning hasn't resulted in a winning outcome for investors in recent years.As of March 11, this fintech stock trades 85% below its all-time high, which was established almost five years ago in July 2021. Does this setup make PayPal a convincing buy-the-dip candidate in the month of March?Image source: PayPal.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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