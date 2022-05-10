Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
10.05.2022 14:30:00
Down 85% in 6 Months, Is Affirm Worth Your Money Today?
Growth stocks have been sent to the slaughterhouse recently in the wake of a more hawkish outlook from the Federal Reserve, record levels of inflation, and global economic threats stemming from the war between Russia and Ukraine. The Cboe Volatility Index, commonly referred to as Wall Street's fear gauge, has soared almost 25% in the past month, indicating the current downward trajectory of investor sentiment. During times of economic uncertainty, investors tend to gravitate toward safer assets as opposed to companies that are unprofitable and cash-flow negative.As a result, many high-growth stocks have plunged from previous highs at a red-hot pace -- but that means investors are presented with a unique buying opportunity to acquire some of the world's most innovative companies at extremely low price levels. One of those companies, Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM), has watched its share price collapse more than 85% over a six-month span. The company participates in the rapidly expanding "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) market, and continues to grow its top line at record speed. Now trading at just 14% of its 52-week high, is it time to add Affirm to your long-term portfolio?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Affirm Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Affirm Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Affirm Holdings Inc
|18,19
|-11,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX vorbörslich im Plus -- DAX stärker erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zur Wochenmitte fester erwartet. Der DAX bewegt sich vorbörslich klar in der Gewinnzone. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.