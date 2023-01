Down 86% in This Bear Market, Can QuantumScape Stock Recover in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) fell a brutal 76% in 2022, peaking the first week of trading and steadily declining during a volatile year and falling 86% since mid-November of 2021, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. However, QuantumScape 's stock decline actually started a year before; shares are down a portfolio-crushing 97% since early December 2020, a few weeks after going public via a special purpose acquisition company merger.Needless to say, it's been a brutal couple of years for investors in the company, which is working to develop and commercialize solid-state battery technology. The excitement around QuantumScape's technology makes sense. The company says its solid-state tech would unlock a step change in the performance and cost of electric vehicles (EVs), making a car with more than 300 miles of range possible for less than $30,000, and able to charge in less than 15 minutes. All while also being lighter and potentially safer than today's liquid and gel lithium ion batteries.