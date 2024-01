Down 88%, Could Editas Medicine Be a Good Investment Now?

It's been a few years since the average investor behaved as if no challenge was too tough for America's biopharmaceutical industry. In turn, shares of gene-editing startup Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) have collapsed by about 88% over the past three years despite recent positive news regarding its experimental therapies and intellectual property.Editas is driving its first CRISPR-based therapy toward commercialization. Following approval of a similar treatment from CRISPR Therapeutics and partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals in December, its chances of achieving commercialization appear better than ever.Is Editas Medicine a good investment following the approval of the first CRISPR-based drug? Let's weigh its strengths against the challenges it faces to find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel