|
15.01.2024 11:19:00
Down 88%, Could Editas Medicine Be a Good Investment Now?
It's been a few years since the average investor behaved as if no challenge was too tough for America's biopharmaceutical industry. In turn, shares of gene-editing startup Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) have collapsed by about 88% over the past three years despite recent positive news regarding its experimental therapies and intellectual property.Editas is driving its first CRISPR-based therapy toward commercialization. Following approval of a similar treatment from CRISPR Therapeutics and partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals in December, its chances of achieving commercialization appear better than ever.Is Editas Medicine a good investment following the approval of the first CRISPR-based drug? Let's weigh its strengths against the challenges it faces to find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!