17.02.2022 12:30:00
Down 88%, Is Skillz Stock a Buy Right Now?
Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) is a unique gaming company in that it allows folks the opportunity to wager on games played. Of course, games are more interesting if you have the chance to win a prize. Significantly, the games it offers are based on skill. That is vital because if they were based on luck, Skillz would be regulated as a gambling company and face more onerous restrictions. The company thrived at the pandemic onset, as folks spent a lot more time at home. Mobile games became a popular way to pass the time, and Skillz benefited from the trend. That said, the reversal of that trend has been painful, and the stock has been down 88% in the last year. Let's look closer at the company to determine if it's worth buying right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
