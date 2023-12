Down 90%, Is Rivian Stock a Can't-Miss Buy at These Prices?

Technology stocks have rallied hard in 2023. The Nasdaq -100 index is up an astonishing 46.6% this year, driven by huge gains from the likes of Tesla and Nvidia. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has not participated in this bull market rally. Its stock is actually down 6% year to date.The electric vehicle (EV) stock just continues to fall after going through its initial public offering in 2021 and jumping to a market cap of $100 billion on its first trading day. Since then, the stock is off around 90% from all-time highs, sitting at a market cap of $16 billion. Investors are nervous about mounting losses and weakening consumer demand for EVs in the United States, which could hurt the start-up.Is Rivian stock a can't-miss, buy-the-dip opportunity at these prices? Or is the stock set to continue lagging the market? Let's take a closer look at the numbers to find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel