Down 90%, Is the Worst Over for Teladoc Shareholders?

Telemedicine was thrust to the mainstream during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once just a convenience, it became the only way many patients could visit a doctor for a while. That was a boon for the companies providing those services.But as the healthcare landscape has returned to normal, growth has stalled. The stocks have been crushed. None is more prominent than poster child Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). After peaking near $300 per share, the stock now sits near a 52-week low of about $26. The question shareholders are asking now is: Will it get better from here?If management's guidance is any indication, the company could be about to turn things around. Despite headwinds from BetterHelp -- its direct-to-consumer mental health service -- adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in ahead of expectations in the second quarter. The company's robust forecast for the remainder of the year left many analysts scratching their heads. Continue reading