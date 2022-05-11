|
Down 90% From the Highs, Is Lemonade a Buy After Earnings?
Insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), which uses an AI-powered platform to improve the customer experience with several types of insurance products, recently reported its first quarter earnings. While the market reacted somewhat positively to this earnings release, the stock is still down by roughly 90% from its all-time highs.There was certainly a lot to like from Lemonade's earnings report, but there are still some pretty large red flags investors need to keep in mind. Here's a quick rundown of the current state of Lemonade's business, and whether it might be worth a closer look for patient investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
