Snap Aktie
WKN DE: A2DLMS / ISIN: US83304A1060
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16.04.2026 21:03:00
Down 90% Over the Past 5 Years (but Up More Than 30% in April Alone), Is Snap Stock Finally a Buy?
During the trailing five years, shares of social media company Snap (NYSE: SNAP) have endured a brutal drawdown. The stock has collapsed, falling about 90%.This steep decline comes as the Snapchat parent company seems to struggle to consistently grow revenue and achieve meaningful double-digit growth, and to achieve meaningful profitability in the face of intense competition from deep-pocketed tech giants like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).Adding to the narrative, Snap just announced a fresh round of layoffs this week. While cost-cutting measures are often cheered by investors as a step toward profitability, the move also highlights the ongoing challenges facing the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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