Down 91%, The Worst Could Be Over For Teladoc

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Arguably no stock has gone from hero to zero more dramatically than telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). The company's growth surged during COVID-19, but its blockbuster acquisition of Livongo has seemingly blown up in its face.To be frank, Teladoc messed up. However, there's evidence that the worst could be over. Teladoc could still prove a lucrative long-term investment after its staggering 91% slide from highs. Here is why investors should reconsider this star-crossed healthcare company.A picture can say a thousand words. For example, consider Teladoc's massive losses over the past year, summed up by a simple chart below. The company's market cap is $4.6 billion, so it's pretty mindblowing that it could lose so much money, right? How is it not bankrupt at this point? But context is critical, so I'll color in the lines below.Continue reading