Down 92% From Its High, Here Is Why Lemonade Is a Screaming Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Insurance tech company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) has been the subject of fierce debate since its 2020 initial public offering. First valued like a technology company, Lemonade soared to huge returns before plunging 92%, arriving at a valuation comparable to traditional insurance stocks.The market can be inefficient, especially in the short term, and capitalizing on Wall Street's mistakes can produce great returns. So, is Lemonade a technology stock trading at an insurance company's price tag? Or was it a bull market mirage?Fortunately, the question could be irrelevant. Lemonade's risk-reward potential today makes it a table-pounding buy regardless of how Wall Street values the business. Here is why.Continue reading