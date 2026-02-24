Snap Aktie
WKN DE: A2DLMS / ISIN: US83304A1060
|
24.02.2026 10:40:00
Down 94% From Its Record High, Can Snap Stock Snap Back in 2026?
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) is the parent company of social media platform Snapchat, which is popular among younger users, especially those 18 to 24 years of age. Brands normally like building relationships with these users through advertising, but Snap has struggled to capitalize on this opportunity over the last few years.Snap stock set a record high of around $83 in 2021, but it crashed after Apple introduced a series of new privacy rules that year, which made it harder for app developers to track the activity of their users. As a result, Snap could no longer sell highly targeted ads to businesses, and it has grappled with that challenge ever since.But Snap hasn't stopped innovating, and its advertising platform is becoming more effective over time. The company delivered solid revenue and adjusted earnings growth last year, so could its stock stage a recovery during 2026?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Snap Inc. (Snapchat)
|
05.02.26
|Snap-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Snapchat-Mutter schreibt in Q4 schwarze Zahlen (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Ausblick: Snap öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.26
|Argentines snap up Lego and Apple computers as Milei opens economy (Financial Times)
|
02.02.26