15.04.2023 11:21:00
Down 95%, Is It Finally Time to Buy Upstart Holdings?
If you're an investor just learning about Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) now, consider yourself lucky. The fintech stock soared to unimaginable heights shortly after its stock market debut in late 2020. After reaching a peak in 2021, though, the shares of the online lending platform quickly collapsed and it's currently trading at around 95% below its former peak.It could take another lifetime before Upstart passes its former high-water mark but investors who buy the stock at its depressed price could realize market-beating gains over the next several years.The traditional benchmarks lenders use to evaluate individual credit risk, such as FICO scores, weed out a lot of creditworthy borrowers. With help from proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Upstart's lending platform finds heaps of borrowers who would have slipped through the cracks. Continue reading
