Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.02.2026 00:26:00

Down About 10% in Less Than a Week, Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?

After surging higher last week following the social media company's fourth-quarter earnings report, shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) have now given up all of their post-earnings gains as of this writing. In fact, from the stock's closing price on Jan. 29 (the trading day following the social media company's earnings release), shares have fallen about 10%.The stock's decline comes amid a pullback in the broader market as shares of many software and AI (artificial intelligence)-focused companies are getting punished. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down about 3.5% during this period.With the stock back at levels it was trading at before its better-than-expected fourth-quarter update, should investors take this second chance to buy the stock at pre-earnings levels?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

mehr Nachrichten