Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
05.02.2026 00:26:00
Down About 10% in Less Than a Week, Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?
After surging higher last week following the social media company's fourth-quarter earnings report, shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) have now given up all of their post-earnings gains as of this writing. In fact, from the stock's closing price on Jan. 29 (the trading day following the social media company's earnings release), shares have fallen about 10%.The stock's decline comes amid a pullback in the broader market as shares of many software and AI (artificial intelligence)-focused companies are getting punished. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down about 3.5% during this period.With the stock back at levels it was trading at before its better-than-expected fourth-quarter update, should investors take this second chance to buy the stock at pre-earnings levels?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|
30.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Meta, Microsoft and the tyranny of small differences (Financial Times)
|
30.01.26
|Meta, Microsoft and the tyranny of small differences (Financial Times)
|
29.01.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 gibt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Meta-Aktie reagiert positiv auf starke Quartalszahlen - bis zu 135 Milliarden Dollar für KI-Investitionen (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 gibt nachmittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 liegt nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)