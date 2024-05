Down Almost 20%, Should You Buy This Growth Stock With $100 Right Now?

The internet has changed how people can work and earn money. And perhaps no other business exemplifies the rise of this so-called gig economy quite like Uber (NYSE: UBER) does. This tech-forward ride-hailing and delivery outfit has become a massive $138 billion business in 15 years.But it hasn't been a smooth journey. Shares are down 20% from their all-time high (as of May 15), a milestone achieved in February this year.Is there an opportunity here? Should investors buy this growth stock with $100 right now?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel