|
22.05.2022 13:45:00
Down Almost 30% in the Past Month, Here Are 2 Reasons to Buy Tesla and 1 Reason to Hold Off
The valuations of growth stocks have been tested lately in the wake of unprecedented inflation levels, hiked interest rates, and the economic impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Nasdaq Composite has descended 28% year to date, and the Cboe Volatility Index -- commonly referred to as Wall Street's fear gauge -- has soared nearly 80% in the same time frame, highlighting investors' uneasiness at the present moment. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), one of the most polarizing stocks on Wall Street, has joined the sell-off by shedding 41% of its value since the start of the year. The EV leader's market capitalization eclipsed $1 trillion in late 2021, but the stock has since backpedaled, settling at a $738 billion market cap today. Will the Elon Musk-led company return to the $1 trillion zone, and if so, when? While macro headwinds and Musk's dramatic potential takeover of Twitter surely haven't helped Tesla, the EV giant's business continues to make headway in a grand fashion.On that note, let's discuss two reasons to consider buying Tesla stock today and one justification for holding back.Continue reading
