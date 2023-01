Down Almost 50%, Is Amazon Stock a Buy In 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year was plagued by declines in the stock market, with numerous companies suffering losses as they faced macroeconomic headwinds. Despite its leading market share in multiple industries, Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was not left unscathed, falling 46% over the past 12 months. The sell-off in 2022 has left many prospective investors wondering if now is the right time to buy, with shares in some of the world's most valuable companies starting the new year on sale.However, working out whether or not Amazon shares are a buy in 2023 is complex. The company had a more challenging year than most, with significant hits to its e-commerce business and free cash flow. Meanwhile, recent moves suggest Amazon is preparing for more declines amid a looming recession. So, is Amazon stock a buy in 2023? Let's find out. Continue reading