Down Almost 70%, Here Are 3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Today

For all the wrong reasons, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been front and center in the news of late. The popular video streaming provider enjoyed a massive bull run during the pandemic as global shutdowns triggered a notable influx of consumers looking for fresh entertainment. But a disappointing first-quarter earnings report, coupled with broad negative sentiment currently surrounding tech stocks, has caused shares of the streaming giant to plunge nearly 70% year to date.The company's $7.87 billion in sales in the first quarter of 2022 missed consensus estimates by a mere 1%, while its earnings per share of $3.53 effortlessly beat Wall Street forecasts by 21%. Unfortunately, the earnings beat was vastly overshadowed by weakness in its subscriber count. Netflix experienced an unforeseen net loss of 200,000 subscribers with another loss of two million expected in the second quarter.Still, there are plenty of reasons to like the stock, especially at today's price levels. Here are three justifications for buying Netflix shares right now.