Starbucks Aktie
WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094
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18.03.2026 23:03:00
Down Almost 9% in 1 Week, Is This Your Chance to Buy Starbucks Stock?
Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) have taken a beating recently, plunging nearly 9% over the past week as of this writing.The steep drop contrasts with some good news about the company's turnaround efforts earlier this year. In late January, the coffee giant said it returned to transaction growth at its U.S. stores.With the stock selling off even as the underlying business shows early signs of a potential turnaround, is this a buying opportunity?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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