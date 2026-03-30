Chew a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PL6S / ISIN: US16679L1098
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30.03.2026 20:00:00
Down Around 47% From Its High, Should You Buy Chewy Stock Right Now?
Buying stocks that are down significantly from their highs can be unnerving. These are stocks that are likely facing some adversity or that were perhaps overvalued and have come down in price. But the risk and concern is that they'll continue falling lower. If you're investing for the long term, however, having patience with these types of stocks can pay off.Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is an online retailer that sells pet food, toys, and supplies. Given the nature of its business, it relies on a mix of both essential and discretionary spending from pet owners. But amid concern about long-term growth, investors have been bearish on the stock in recent years, and it's now down around 47% from its 52-week high of $48.62.Is the stock in danger of going even lower, or could this be an opportune time to add Chewy to your portfolio?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-
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24.03.26
|Ausblick: Chewy A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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10.03.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Chewy A verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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09.12.25
|Ausblick: Chewy A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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25.11.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Chewy A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)