Down Between 12% and 24% From Their 52-Week Highs, 3 Magnificent Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is known for containing 30 industry-leading components from a variety of stock market sectors. But even Dow stocks can endure steep sell-offs.Dow components Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) are down between 12% and 24% from their 52-week highs and are all down year-to-date despite gains in the broader indexes like the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite.Here's why all three dividend stocks stand out as solid buys for patient investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool