Down Between 5% and 26% in 6 Months, 3 No-Brainer Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

On the surface, 2023 has been a great year for the stock market. But many of those gains have been concentrated in certain sectors, such as tech and communications, and in mega-cap stocks that carry a lot of weight in the indexes.Many consumer-facing companies have been hit hard by declines in discretionary spending, rising interest rates, and fears of prolonged inflation.Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Nike (NYSE: NKE), and Target (NYSE: TGT) are three blue chip dividend stocks that are down 5.3%, 15.8%, and 26%, respectively, over the last six months despite an 11.3% gain for the S&P 500. Here's what makes each stock worth buying now .