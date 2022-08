Down Big, Here's Why I'm Not Selling My Roku Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Aug. 8, Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak recommended clients sell shares of connected-TV platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), according to The Fly. Considering roughly 3.5% of my retirement portfolio is invested in Roku stock, commentary like this catches my eye. Wlodarczak presents some good reasons to sell Roku. And my shares are down 30% from where I purchased them, making me subconsciously want to cut bait and run as well.However, despite everything going wrong, investors can't overlook Roku's enormous potential. And ultimately, overlooked positives are why I'm still holding Roku stock for the long haul.Continue reading