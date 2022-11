Down But Not Out: 2 Reasons to Hang On To Alibaba Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It has been difficult for Alibaba 's (NYSE: BABA) investors over the last two years. The stock has lost more than 75% of its all-time-high market capitalization amid a series of challenges, including weaker financial performance and the threat of delisting. But for those still holding the stock, there are good reasons to hang on . Let's see why.Image source: Getty Images.Alibaba recently made headlines as its business delivered a multi-year-low growth rate of 19% in the fiscal year that ended March 31. Worse, revenue came in flat in the first quarter of its fiscal 2023, and operating income fell 19% year over year.Continue reading