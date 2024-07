Down by 25%, Can CVS Health Bounce Back in the Second Half of The Year?

Some beaten-down stocks have significant upside potential and, therefore, present attractive buying opportunities for investors. However, other companies that are failing to keep pace with the market and are likely to keep struggling for a long time aren't worth investing in. Which group does CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) belong to?The healthcare giant is down by a massive 25% since the year started. Can CVS Health bounce back in the second half of the year? How is it likely to perform beyond the next six months? Let's try to get answers to these questions.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool