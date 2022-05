Down More Than 16% in April, Is Pinterest Stock a Buy in May?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) tumbled 16.6% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. For perspective, the S&P 500 was down 8.8%, so Pinterest stock underperformed by a wide margin. Moreover, the stock is down roughly 75% from its all-time high as of this writing. In short, it's been a painful ride for shareholders.Pinterest released financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on April 27 and the analyst community lowered its future expectations as a result. But here's why you might want to take advantage of the drop and buy Pinterest stock in May.