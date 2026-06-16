Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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16.06.2026 16:30:00
Down More Than 20% From Its High, Is Broadcom Stock a Buy?
When a stock dips in value, it can be a good opportunity to buy it at a reduced price. But that's only if you expect it to bounce back. In many cases, it can be the start of a prolonged decline. That's why it's always important to consider the context and to understand why a stock is down. That can save you a lot of stress later on.Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares have been falling recently. They are down more than 7% in the past month, which may not seem significant, but they have also fallen more than 20% from highs of nearly $500. Why is the tech giant struggling, and could now be a good time to buy it?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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