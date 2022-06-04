|
04.06.2022 13:15:00
Down More Than 30%: 3 Top Nasdaq Growth Stocks to Buy in June
Facing a weaker economy, rising interest rates, and other destabilizing market forces, investors generally have been shifting their portfolios away from growth stocks. The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has fallen by roughly 25% from the peak it hit last year, and there's a good chance your portfolio is feeling the squeeze.The market is undeniably shaky right now, but the volatility has also created opportunities to invest in top companies at amazing discounts. With that in mind, we asked a trio of Motley Fool contributors to identify which stocks they viewed as most worth pouncing on at today's prices. From where they sit, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) look like some of the best beaten-down growth stocks you can buy right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!