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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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01.09.2026 22:18:51

Down More Than 30% From Its Peak, Is Now the Perfect Time to Buy Sandisk Stock?

Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) has been the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 this year, rising by around 550%. That's well above second-place Moderna, which has risen by around 420%. With a stellar performance like that, some investors may be surprised to learn that Sandisk is actually down more than 30% from the all-time high it established at the end of June. I think now could be the perfect time to buy Sandisk stock, as the trends that pushed it higher at the start of the year are still prevalent. These conditions will stick around for a while, and could be exactly what is needed to propel Sandisk to new highs before the year is over.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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