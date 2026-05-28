Salesforce Aktie
WKN: A0B87V / ISIN: US79466L3024
|
28.05.2026 22:00:00
Down More Than 30% This Year, Could Salesforce Be an Underrated Artificial Intelligence Stock to Buy Right Now?
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) has been struggling to prove to investors that its business can thrive due to artificial intelligence (AI) rather than suffer from it. CEO Marc Benioff has boasted of his company's Agentforce platform, which leverages AI agents to help companies do more with less and benefit from AI capabilities. Investors, however, haven't been buying it. This year, the stock is down more than 30%.This week, however, the company reported some encouraging numbers that beat expectations. Could this be proof that the business really isn't in as bad a shape as its share price might suggest? Is now a time to load up on Salesforce's stock?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Salesforce
|
20:04
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: nachmittags Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite verliert am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
18:00
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones klettert am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:00