|
03.04.2022 13:00:00
Down More Than 35%: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
After brutal sell-offs in recent months, growth-dependent tech stocks have recently been regaining some ground. However, many companies in the category still trade down dramatically from their highs, and there's still time to snatch up some promising technology players at huge discounts. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified top growth stocks that trade down at least 35% from recent highs. Read on to see why they think it's worth buying these stocks right now and holding for the long term. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!