23.11.2022 15:00:00
Down More Than 50% From Their Highs, Are Lucid, Rivian, Nio, and Tesla Buys for 2023?
Electric vehicle (EV) sales are rising. In 2021, 6.6 million EVs were sold worldwide, nearly double the sales in 2020. EV Volumes, a data base, estimates 2022 global EV sales at 10.6 million, up nearly 60% from 2021. More than 16.5 million electric cars and trucks were on the road in 2021.Despite such encouraging growth in sales, EV makers' stocks have continued to falter in 2022. Let's see why that was so, and if the stocks look attractive for 2023 after the steep declines.U.S. stock markets have corrected significantly so far this year. The S&P 500 is down 17%, while the Nasdaq Composite has fallen more than 28% as of this writing. Since growth stocks typically trade at high multiples, they tend to fall harder during market corrections. This has certainly been true in 2022.Continue reading
