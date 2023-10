Down More Than 50% Since July, This Incredible Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy on the Dip

The market has soured on growth stocks that aren't generating profits yet and for good reason. Interest rates have gone from nearly zero to a target range above 5% in the span of less than two years.Cash flows expected down the road are worth significantly less in the present. That said, the market pushed too hard regarding a spectacular business in the seldom-considered organ transplantation industry.A market scorned for growth stocks has pushed shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) down more than 50% from a peak it reached in July. At recent prices, you can buy the stock for 9.3 times trailing-12-month sales. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel