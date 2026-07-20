Oracle Aktie

Oracle für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054

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20.07.2026 16:16:50

Down More Than 60% From Its High, Has Oracle Stock Become a Bargain Buy?

It wasn't that long ago that Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) was a top tech stock benefiting from the hype around artificial intelligence (AI). But that excitement has quickly turned to concern about elevated spending on AI, high debt levels, and perhaps too much dependence on OpenAI. The result: a stock that's now lost roughly half its value in the past 12 months.Oracle, however, remains a big name in the tech sector, and it still has plenty of growth opportunities stemming from AI. With it now down over 60% from its highs, is now a good time to buy the stock?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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