Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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08.06.2026 17:00:00
Down More Than 60% From Its High, Is Now the Time to Buy Archer Aviation Stock?
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is one of the leading companies in the electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) market, but investors haven't been all that excited with it of late. Its value has been dropping as rival Joby Aviation has been making headlines with its progress and highly publicized test flights, and its valuation is more than double Archer's.Neither company has obtained approval for their air taxis just yet, and both contain sizable long-term risks. But with a lower valuation, and Archer's stock down more than 60% from its 52-week high of $14.62, could now be a good time to add it to your portfolio?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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