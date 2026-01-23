Circle Internet Group Aktie
WKN DE: A417ZL / ISIN: US1725731079
|
23.01.2026 02:49:00
Down More Than 70% From Its High, Is Circle Internet Group a Cheap Buy Right Now?
Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) was a hot cryptocurrency stock to go public last year. The company behind the popular USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) stablecoin has benefited from the rising popularity of its coin, resulting in strong growth along the way.However, despite the impressive rally it went on shortly after going public, the stock quickly hit a peak of nearly $300. As of the end of last week, Circle Internet stock was down to less than $79 -- a decline of around 74% from its 52-week high. Given its steep drop in value, could now be an opportune time to add this crypto stock to your portfolio?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Circle Internet Group
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.