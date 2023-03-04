|
04.03.2023 12:33:00
Down More Than 90% From the Peak, Is Lemonade a Buy After Earnings?
Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) recently reported its fourth-quarter earnings, and the business continues to grow at an impressive rate. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses the results and whether the stock could be a smart buy right now.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of March 3, 2023. The video was published on March 3, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!