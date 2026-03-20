Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
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20.03.2026 19:00:00
Down Near Its 5-Year Low, Is Novo Nordisk Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up?
Shares of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) have been in a full-blown tailspin over the past 12 months. The stock has lost more than half of its value as the company has been delivering some underwhelming results recently, and its guidance isn't looking too promising, either.It's been a bit of a perfect storm that has resulted in Novo Nordisk stock now tumbling to levels it hasn't been at since early 2021. That's even before its weight loss drug, Wegovy, obtained approval from regulators, which was in the summer of that year. To say investors have been bearish on Novo Nordisk would be an understatement. But the big question is, has the bearishness become excessive, and has the healthcare stock become so cheap that it's effectively become a no-brainer buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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